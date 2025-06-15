Raiders LT Kolton Miller Wants To Play In Las Vegas ‘For Life’ But Two Sides Aren’t Close To New Deal

Raiders LT Kolton Miller is entering the final year of a three-year, $54 million contract and skipped voluntary workouts in April in pursuit of a new contract. Miller made clear when talking to reporters this week he wants to play the rest of his career in Las Vegas.

“I want to be a Raider for life,” Miller said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I love it here. I don’t want to go anywhere else.”

However, Bonsignore reports, citing sources, that the two sides are currently not close on a new deal.

Now entering the seventh year of his career, Miller reiterated he wants to stay put “my whole career.”

“It goes by quicker and quicker each year,” Miller said. “I want to be here for my whole career, if I can.”

Miller has been enjoying the direction of the team under new HC Pete Carroll after adding players like QB Geno Smith, G Alex Cappa, and first-round RB Ashton Jeanty.

“I like the locker room right now,” Miller said. “The pieces we’ve added this offseason. The energy, the direction.”

Miller, 29, was taken with the No. 15 overall pick by the Raiders out of UCLA in 2018. He was entering the fourth year of a $13,519,480 rookie contract that included a $7,912,348 signing bonus when the Raiders signed him to a three-year, $54 million extension.

He’s due a base salary of $12.25 million in the final year of the deal and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Miller started all 17 games for the Raiders at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 13 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

We’ll provide more information on Miller as the news becomes available.