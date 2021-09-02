Raiders Make Eight Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Thursday that they’ve re-signed TE Derek Carrier and DB Dallin Leavitt and added OL Jermaine Eluemunor to their roster.

The Raiders also signed DB Madre Harper to the practice squad and placed LB Nicholas Morrow, DB Keisean Nixon, RB Jalen Richard and LB Javin White on injured reserve.

Carrier, 31, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Beloit College back in 2012. He spent a year with the Eagles before joining the 49ers at the start of the 2013 season.

Carrier was later traded to Washington in a deal that sent a 2017 conditional fifth-round pick to San Francisco. Washington wound up trading him to the Rams in exchange for a 2018 seventh-round pick back in 2017.

From there, Carrier signed a three-year, $7 million deal with the Raiders before being released earlier in the week.

In 2020, Carrier appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders and caught one pass for 14 yards.

Eluemunor, 26, was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.66 million contract when the Ravens waived him coming out of the preseason in 2018.

Eluemunor later signed on to the Ravens’ practice squad before coming back on an exclusive rights contract. Baltimore then traded him to the Patriots in a pick swap in 2019.

New England re-signed Eluemunor as a restricted free agent in 2020. He joined the Dolphins in June before having a brief stint with the Jaguars.

In 2020, Eluemunor appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and made eight starts. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 47 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.

We had them included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.