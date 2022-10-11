Raiders Make Four Moves For Week 6

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday that they’ve signed WR Albert Wilson to their active roster and added WR Tyron Johnson and CB Tyler Hall to their practice squad.

The Raiders also released DB Darren Evans from their practice squad.

Here’s the Raiders updated practice squad:

Johnson, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year $1.755 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Johnson signed with the Bills practice squad a few days later and had brief stints with the Texans and Panthers before signing with the Chargers’ practice squad in 2019. Los Angeles re-signed him to a futures contract but was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp. He signed to the Chargers’ practice squad shortly afterward and was eventually promoted to the active roster.

However, the Chargers waived Johnson coming out of last year’s preseason and he was claimed by the Jaguars. Jacksonville waived him again in November of last year and he caught on with the Raiders shortly after.

In 2022, Johnson has appeared in two games but hasn’t recorded any statistics.