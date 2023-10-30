Raiders Make Four Roster Moves For Monday Night Football

The Las Vegas Raiders announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Monday night game against the Lions.

Raiders activated LB Curtis Bolton from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Raiders placed LB Kana’i Mauga on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Raiders elevated K James McCourt and WR D.J. Turner to their active roster.

Bolton, 27, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2019. He was waived with an injury designation coming out of camp, though, and reverted to injured reserve.

The Packers released him in October 2020, and he joined the Texans practice squad. He signed a futures deal with Houston for the 2021 season before being released, signing for short stints with the Colts and 49ers before landing with the Lions’ practice squad at the end of the season.

Detroit cut Bolton and he landed with the Raiders in August. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. Bolton returned to the Raiders this past March.

In 2023, Bolton has appeared in three games for the Raiders and recorded one tackle.