Raiders Make Three Moves Including Placing S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix On COVID-19 List

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they’ve signed TE Daniel Helm to their active roster.

The Raiders also signed OL Hroniss Grasu to their practice squad and placed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on the COVID-19 list.

Here’s the Colts updated practice squad:

DB Jordan Brown TE Matt Bushman G Lester Cotton DE Gerri Green T Jeremiah Poutasi RB Trey Ragas WR Dillon Stoner WR D.J. Turner LB Patrick Onwuasor S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (COVID-19) LB Marquel Lee WR Javon Wims DB Tony Brown T Dan Skipper G D.J. Fluker d OL Hroniss Grasu

Clinton-Dix, 28, was taken with the No. 21 overall pick by the Packers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,338,501 contract when the Packers picked up his fifth-year option.

Green Bay later traded Clinton-Dix to Washington in 2018 for a fourth-round pick. He wound up signing a one-year contract with the Bears in 2019.

The Cowboys opted to sign Clinton-Dix to a one-year, $4 million deal with $2.5 million fully guaranteed last year only to release him at the start of the season. He ultimately sat out the season.

Clinton-Dix caught on briefly with the 49ers during training camp but was cut coming out of the preseason. He eventually signed on to the Raiders’ practice squad.

For his career, Clinton-Dix has appeared in 97 games for the Packers, Washington, Bears and Raiders and has recorded 517 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 16 interceptions, a defensive touchdown, four forced fumbles, four recoveries and 33 passes defended over the course of six seasons.