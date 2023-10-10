Raiders Make Three Practice Squad Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed CB Cornell Armstrong to the practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.

The team also cut WR Marquez Callaway and CB Rezjohn Wright from the unit.

Armstrong, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Dolphins back in 2018 out of Southern Mississippi. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,578,408 rookie contract when the Dolphins waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Texans later signed Armstrong before adding him to their practice squad. He was eventually promoted to their active roster.

Houston re-signed Armstrong for the 2021 season but waived him coming out of the preseason. He was cut again after joining the practice squad before joining Atlanta.

From there, the Falcons signed Armstrong to a one-year deal back in March. However he was waived with an injury designation in August.

In 2022, Armstrong appeared in 10 games for the Falcons, recording 33 tackles and seven pass deflections.