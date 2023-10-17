Raiders Make Three Roster Moves, Release LB Blake Martinez From Retired List

The Raiders announced three roster moves on Tuesday, releasing LB Blake Martinez from the retired list.

The team also signed OT Jalen McKenzie to their practice squad and released WR Malik Flowers.

Martinez, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Giants in 2020.

After tearing his ACL in 2021, Martinez agreed to a pay cut for the 2022 season that guaranteed the remainder of his deal. He was still released during final cutdowns, however.

The Raiders later signed Martinez to their practice squad before promoting him to the active roster. He opted to retire from football shortly after.

For his career, Martinez appeared in 84 games over seven seasons for the Packers, Giants and Raiders. He recorded 700 total tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four forced fumbles, three recoveries, four interceptions, and 22 pass deflections.