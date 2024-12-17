Raiders Mulling Head Coaching & Front Office Changes?

Josina Anderson says she has heard from league sources that the Raiders and owner Mark Davis are pondering significant changes after this season.

Citing high-level, back-table discussions from these sources, Anderson writes Raiders HC Antonio Pierce could be on the hot seat, while noting GM Tom Telesco seems to be trying to separate himself from Pierce behind the scenes.

Las Vegas lost its 10th straight game on Monday night and started its third different quarterback of the season.

Anderson adds the impact of minority owner Tom Brady, who Davis has said will have more of a voice behind the scenes, is another factor that could push out either Pierce or Telesco or both.

Davis was asked at the owners meetings last week about Pierce’s status and declined to give much clarity either way, saying he needed to wait until the end of the season.

Pierce, 46, played nine seasons in the NFL for Washington and the Giants. After retiring in 2010, Pierce took his first coaching job at Long Beach Poly High School in 2014.

Pierce was eventually hired as the LB coach at Arizona State under Herm Edwards in 2017. He worked his way up to associate head coach/defensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator but resigned amidst an investigation for recruiting violations.

He landed with the Raiders as their LB coach in 2022 and was promoted to interim head coach after Las Vegas fired Josh McDaniels. Pierce was retained in the full-time role after the season.

As the interim coach, Pierce compiled a record of 5-4 in 2023. As the full-time coach, his record is 2-12.

We’ll have more on Pierce and Telesco as the news is available.