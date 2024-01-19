Raiders Hiring Antonio Pierce As Head Coach

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders are finalizing a deal to hire interim head coach Antonio Pierce for the full-time job.

Josina Anderson, citing a source with knowledge of the situation, was told Pierce “has the job” in Las Vegas.

Vic Tafur confirms Pierce is being named the Raiders’ head coach.

The Raiders are staying in-house with Pierce instead of hiring an outside option. With its head coach in place, Las Vegas will now work to determine its new General Manager. It’s worth mentioning that they hosted interim GM Champ Kelly for a second interview this week.

Pierce, 45, played nine seasons in the NFL for Washington and the Giants. After retiring in 2010, Pierce took his first coaching job at Long Beach Poly High School in 2014.

Pierce was eventually hired as the LB coach at Arizona State under Herm Edwards in 2017. He worked his way up to associate head coach/defensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator but resigned amidst an investigation for recruiting violations.

He landed with the Raiders as their LB coach in 2022 and was promoted to interim head coach after Las Vegas fired Josh McDaniels.

As the interim coach, Pierce compiled a record of 5-4 in 2023.