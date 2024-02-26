Raiders Not Expected To Franchise RB Josh Jacobs

The Las Vegas Raiders are not expected to use the franchise tag on RB Josh Jacobs, according to Adam Schefter.

Schefter says Las Vegas is still interested in re-signing Jacobs to a long-term deal but will not tag him for the second year in a row.

After franchising Jacobs last offseason before negotiating a one-year deal for $11.8 million, the Raiders would have to pay him $14.1 million to tag him for a second straight year.

The RB tag for 2024 is $11.3 million, but anyone tagged two years in a row will get 120 percent of their salary the year prior.

Jacobs, 26, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined Jacobs’ fifth-year options ahead of the 2022 season, which set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. The team then used the franchise tag on Jacobs worth $10.09 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. However, the two sides agreed to an amended one-year deal after Jacobs held out during training camp.

In 2023, Jacobs appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and rushed for 805 yards on 233 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 37 receptions for 296 yards and six total touchdowns.

