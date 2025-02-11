Raiders Officially Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders officially announced their new coaching staff under HC Pete Carroll.

Here’s the new staff:

Pete Carroll – Head Coach

– Head Coach Matt Capurro – SVP – Coaching Operations

– SVP – Coaching Operations Chip Kelly – Offensive Coordinator

– Offensive Coordinator Chris Beatty – Wide Receivers

– Wide Receivers Bob Bicknell – Senior Offensive Assistant

– Senior Offensive Assistant Sean Binckes – Offensive Assistant

– Offensive Assistant Brennan Carroll – Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line

– Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Nate Carroll – Assistant Quarterbacks

– Assistant Quarterbacks Andy Dickerson – Assistant Offensive Line

– Assistant Offensive Line Kyle Fuller – Offense Quality Control

– Offense Quality Control Deland McCullough – Running Backs

– Running Backs Greg Olson – Quarterbacks

– Quarterbacks Joe Philbin – Senior Offensive Assistant

– Senior Offensive Assistant Luke Steckel – Tight End

– Tight End Patrick Graham – Defensive Coordinator

– Defensive Coordinator John Glenn – Linebackers

– Linebackers Kenny Jackson – Assistant Defensive Line

– Assistant Defensive Line Rob Leonard – Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line

– Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Ty McKenzie – Defensive Assistant/Linebackers

– Defensive Assistant/Linebackers Beyah Rasool – Defense Quality Control

– Defense Quality Control Marcus Robertson – Defensive Backs

– Defensive Backs Rip Rowan – Defensive Assistant

– Defensive Assistant Joe Woods – Pass Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs

– Pass Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs Tom McMahon – Special Teams Coordinator

– Special Teams Coordinator Kade Rannings – Quality Control – Special Teams

– Quality Control – Special Teams Derius Swinton – Special Teams Assistant

Kelly, 61, was hired by the Eagles back in 2013 as their head coach following an outstanding four-year run at Oregon. He lasted just under three years in Philadelphia before he was fired during the 2015 season.

The 49ers hired him as their head coach soon after but he spent just one season in San Francisco before he was fired. He returned to the college ranks as the head coach at UCLA.

During his NFL coaching career, Kelly produced a record of 28-35 (44.4 percent) as an NFL head coach for Philadelphia and San Francisco including one playoff appearance while he was with the Eagles.

As a college coach, Kelly amassed a 46-7 record in four years at Oregon with an appearance in the BCS championship and a 35-34 record in six years at UCLA.

Kelly left UCLA to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State, where he won the National Championship.