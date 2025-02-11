Raiders Officially Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders officially announced their new coaching staff under HC Pete Carroll.
Here’s the new staff:
- Pete Carroll – Head Coach
- Matt Capurro – SVP – Coaching Operations
- Chip Kelly – Offensive Coordinator
- Chris Beatty – Wide Receivers
- Bob Bicknell – Senior Offensive Assistant
- Sean Binckes – Offensive Assistant
- Brennan Carroll – Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line
- Nate Carroll – Assistant Quarterbacks
- Andy Dickerson – Assistant Offensive Line
- Kyle Fuller – Offense Quality Control
- Deland McCullough – Running Backs
- Greg Olson – Quarterbacks
- Joe Philbin – Senior Offensive Assistant
- Luke Steckel – Tight End
- Patrick Graham – Defensive Coordinator
- John Glenn – Linebackers
- Kenny Jackson – Assistant Defensive Line
- Rob Leonard – Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line
- Ty McKenzie – Defensive Assistant/Linebackers
- Beyah Rasool – Defense Quality Control
- Marcus Robertson – Defensive Backs
- Rip Rowan – Defensive Assistant
- Joe Woods – Pass Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs
- Tom McMahon – Special Teams Coordinator
- Kade Rannings – Quality Control – Special Teams
- Derius Swinton – Special Teams Assistant
Kelly, 61, was hired by the Eagles back in 2013 as their head coach following an outstanding four-year run at Oregon. He lasted just under three years in Philadelphia before he was fired during the 2015 season.
The 49ers hired him as their head coach soon after but he spent just one season in San Francisco before he was fired. He returned to the college ranks as the head coach at UCLA.
During his NFL coaching career, Kelly produced a record of 28-35 (44.4 percent) as an NFL head coach for Philadelphia and San Francisco including one playoff appearance while he was with the Eagles.
As a college coach, Kelly amassed a 46-7 record in four years at Oregon with an appearance in the BCS championship and a 35-34 record in six years at UCLA.
Kelly left UCLA to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State, where he won the National Championship.
