Raiders Officially Announce Pete Carroll As HC

The Raiders officially announced the hiring of HC Pete Carroll as their new head coach on Saturday.

Time to com𝗣𝗲𝘁𝗲. Welcome to the Silver & Black, Head Coach Pete Carroll. pic.twitter.com/VnseVUUhc5 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 25, 2025

The Raiders now have their new regime in place with GM John Spytek and Carroll at the helm along with minority owner Tom Brady, who has had a large say in the direction of the team.

It will be very interesting to see who joins the Raiders’ coaching staff in the coming days/weeks.

Carroll, 73, was hired as the Seahawks head coach back in 2010 and was in the role for 12 years. He was previously the head coach at USC and had a stint in the NFL as the head coach of the Jets and Patriots in the late 1990s.

Since taking the job in Seattle, Carroll led the team to a record of 227-137-1 in 14 seasons to go along with 10 playoff appearances, two trips to the Super Bowl and a championship in 2013.

Seattle and Carroll mutually agreed he would step down as head coach after the 2023 season and he remained in a consulting role.

