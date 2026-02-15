Raiders Officially Hire Andrew Janocko As OC

Per Adam Schefter, the Raiders officially announced the hiring of Seahawks QB coach Andrew Janocko as their offensive coordinator, reuniting him with Klint Kubiak in Las Vegas.

Janocko, 37, was a college quarterback at Pittsburgh, and after one season as an assistant at Rutgers, he joined the NFL ranks in 2012 with the Buccaneers as an offensive quality control coach.

From 2015 to 2021, Janocko worked for the Vikings in various roles before being hired as the Bears QB coach in 2022. In 2024, he was the Saints’ QB coach, and in 2025, he joined Seattle in the same role.

We will have more on Janocko as it becomes available.