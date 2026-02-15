Raiders Officially Hire Rob Leonard As DC

Per Adam Schefter, the Raiders have officially hired Rob Leonard as their defensive coordinator, promoting him from run game coordinator and DL coach.

He will work under new HC Klint Kubiak, who will likely retain his offensive focus and let Leonard call defensive plays.

Leonard got his first NFL coaching job with the Giants in 2013 as a defensive assistant. He was promoted to assistant DL coach for the 2017 season and moved to assistant LB coach in 2018.

Miami hired Leonard in 2019, where he served until 2021, working as the LB coach, assistant DL coach, and OLB coach. He moved to Baltimore for 2022 as the OLB coach and joined the Raiders in 2023, where he has remained since.

