Raiders Officially Make Three Moves, Sign WR Phillip Dorsett To PS

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they officially signed WR Justin Shorter from the practice squad to the active roster, placed WR Amari Cooper on the Reserve/Retired list, and signed WR Phillip Dorsett to the practice squad.

#RAIDERS ROSTER MOVES: – Signed WR Justin Shorter to the active roster – Signed WR Phillip Dorsett to the practice squad – Placed WR Amari Cooper on the Reserve/Retired list#RaiderNation | @Raiders — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) September 5, 2025

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:

WR Alex Bachman RB Chris Collier S Terrell Edmunds DE Jahfari Harvey WR Shedrick Jackson DT Treven Ma’ae G Atonio Mafi QB Cam Miller TE Albert Okwuegbunam Jr. TE Carter Runyon OL Laki Tasi (International) CB Greedy Vance T Dalton Wagner S JT Woods LB Brian Asamoah QB Jeff Driskel WR Phillip Dorsett

Dorsett, 32, is a former first-round pick by the Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Patriots acquired him from the Colts in exchange for QB Jacoby Brissett.

He re-signed with New England on a one-year deal after his rookie contract expired in 2019. From there, Dorsett had stints with the Seahawks, Jaguars, Texans, Raiders and Broncos before joining the Falcons last season.

Dorsett returned to Atlanta this past January on a futures contract but was cut loose in May.

In 2023, Dorsett appeared in two games for the Broncos.