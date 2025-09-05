Raiders Officially Make Three Moves, Sign WR Phillip Dorsett To PS

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they officially signed WR Justin Shorter from the practice squad to the active roster, placed WR Amari Cooper on the Reserve/Retired list, and signed WR Phillip Dorsett to the practice squad.
Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:
- WR Alex Bachman
- RB Chris Collier
- S Terrell Edmunds
- DE Jahfari Harvey
- WR Shedrick Jackson
- DT Treven Ma’ae
- G Atonio Mafi
- QB Cam Miller
- TE Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.
- TE Carter Runyon
- OL Laki Tasi (International)
- CB Greedy Vance
- T Dalton Wagner
- S JT Woods
- LB Brian Asamoah
- QB Jeff Driskel
- WR Phillip Dorsett
Dorsett, 32, is a former first-round pick by the Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Patriots acquired him from the Colts in exchange for QB Jacoby Brissett.
He re-signed with New England on a one-year deal after his rookie contract expired in 2019. From there, Dorsett had stints with the Seahawks, Jaguars, Texans, Raiders and Broncos before joining the Falcons last season.
Dorsett returned to Atlanta this past January on a futures contract but was cut loose in May.
In 2023, Dorsett appeared in two games for the Broncos.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!