Raiders Officially Place OT Kolton Miller On IR, Among Three Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they officially placed OT Kolton Miller on injured reserve, signed TE Carter Runyon from the practice squad to the active roster, and signed OT Leroy Watson IV to the practice squad.

#RAIDERS ROSTER MOVES: – Placed T Kolton Miller on the Reserve/Injured list – Signed TE Carter Runyon to the active roster from the practice squad – Signed free agent T Leroy Watson IV to the practice squad#RaiderNation | @Raiders — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) September 30, 2025

Further scans revealed that Miller suffered a hairline fracture in his ankle, not just a high ankle sprain. That extended his recovery timeline and necessitated a trip to injured reserve for Miller.

It’s unfortunate luck for the Raiders and Miller. The veteran is the best offensive lineman in Las Vegas, and the group overall has struggled this year.

Miller, 30, was taken with the No. 15 overall pick by the Raiders out of UCLA in 2018. He was entering the fourth year of a $13,519,480 rookie contract that included a $7,912,348 signing bonus when the Raiders signed him to a three-year, $54 million extension.

Miller then signed a three-year, $66 million extension with the Raiders before the 2025 season to keep him under team control through 2028.

In 2025, Miller has started four games at left tackle for the Raiders.