Raiders Officially Re-Sign ERFA DL Matthew Butler

The Las Vegas Raiders officially re-signed exclusive rights free agent DT Matthew Butler to a one-year contract for the 2025 season on Wednesday.

Exclusive rights contracts are essentially one-year minimum contracts based on the number of accrued seasons a player has.

Butler, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.9 million contract but was waived a year later and signed to the team’s practice squad.

Butler has been on and off of the Raiders’ taxi squads ever since.

In 2024, Butler appeared in seven games for the Raiders making one start and recording nine tackles and no sacks.