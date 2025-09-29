Raiders OT Kolton Miller Is Believed To Have High-Ankle Sprain, Could Miss Multiple Weeks

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Raiders OT Kolton Miller is believed to have a high-ankle sprain after limping off the field in the team’s Week 4 loss against the Bears.

Rapoport adds Miller is having an MRI, but it could be a multi-week injury.

Miller, 30, was taken with the No. 15 overall pick by the Raiders out of UCLA in 2018. He was entering the fourth year of a $13,519,480 rookie contract that included a $7,912,348 signing bonus when the Raiders signed him to a three-year, $54 million extension.

Miller then signed a three-year, $66 million extension with the Raiders before the 2025 season to keep him under team control through 2028.

In 2025, Miller has started four games at left tackle for the Raiders.