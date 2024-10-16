Raiders Owner Rules Out Trading DE Maxx Crosby

With the Raiders trading WR Davante Adams and seemingly starting the process of rebuilding, there has been speculation that DE Maxx Crosby could be a trade target for other teams.

However, Raiders owner Mark Davis ruled that out and said they’re not interested in trading Crosby.

“It’s unfortunate today, but there’s so much outside chatter that is not true,” Davis said via the Athletic’s Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur. “It’s not coming from any sources. It’s not coming from anything. My basic thing is never to answer all that stuff because, otherwise, you get trapped in this black hole. It’s just not happening.”

Crosby has also said on multiple occasions he wants to play his entire career with the Raiders and that doesn’t seem to have been changed by the team’s slow start to the season.

If either side ever changed their mind, there would be considerable trade interest in Crosby as one of the league’s best pass rushers.

Crosby, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby is due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Crosby has appeared in five games and recorded 20 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two pass deflections.