Raiders Place CB Anthony Averett On IR, Promote CB Tyler Hall

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday that they’ve signed CB Tyler Hall to their active roster and placed CB Anthony Averett on injured reserve.

Averett will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before the team can designate him to return.

Averett, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 draft. He played out a four-year, $3.1 million rookie deal and entered unrestricted free agency in 2022.

In 2022, Averett has appeared in seven games for the Raiders and recorded 13 tackles and a pass defense.