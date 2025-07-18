Raiders Place DT Christian Wilkins On PUP List

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Friday that they’ve placed DT Christian Wilkins on the physically unable to perform list.

We have placed DT Christian Wilkins on the Physically Unable to Perform list. pic.twitter.com/CfzmsogsaH — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 18, 2025

Wilkins appeared in only five games in his first season with the team after suffering a fractured foot.

Per ESPN’s Ryan McFadden, Las Vegas HC Pete Carroll said previously Wilkins is not ready to participate in practice and called his foot rehab difficult.

“He’s not ready to get back out [on the field],” Carroll said. “We’re in the midst of a long [and] challenging process. So fortunately, there’s a lot of time, and we’re going to take every bit of it.”

Wilkins, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019 out of Clemson. He signed a four-year, $15,439,100 contract with Miami that included a $9,248,436 signing bonus and played out the deal.

He made a salary of $10,753,000 in 2023 under his fifth-year option. Las Vegas signed him to a four-year, $110 million deal including $84.75 million guaranteed, in March 2024.

In 2024, Wilkins appeared in five games for the Raiders and recorded 17 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks.