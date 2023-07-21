Raiders Place First-Round DE Tyree Wilson On Active/NFI List

The Las Vegas Raiders are placing first-round DE Tyree Wilson on the active/non-football injury list and third-round DT Byron Young on the active/PUP list, per Vincent Bonsignore.

Bonsignore mentions that Wilson is coming off the foot injury that he suffered last year and this move gives him time to ramp up before getting full clearance.

Wilson, 22, earned first-team All-American honors and a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2022. He transferred to Texas Tech from Texas A&M following his freshman year.

The No. 7 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $27,018,813 contract that includes a $16,650,045 signing bonus and will carry a $4,912,511 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his college career, Wilson recorded 76 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, one pass defense, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.