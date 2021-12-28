Raiders Place LB Will Compton On COVID-19 List

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday that they’ve placed LB Will Compton on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

We have placed LB Will Compton on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/DYYefErblh — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 28, 2021

Compton, 32, signed on with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska back in 2013. However, the team waived him shortly after and signed him to their practice squad once he cleared waivers.

Washington promoted him to their active roster at the end of the 2013 season and he played out the rest of his rookie deal with the team. From there, Compton signed a one-year deal with the Titans worth up to $2 million in 2018 before joining the Saints last year.

Unfortunately, Compton was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason and eventually released with an injury settlement. He later caught one with the Raiders to finish out the season before returning to the Titans last year.

Compton returned to the Raiders a few weeks ago.

In 2021, Compton has been active for one game.