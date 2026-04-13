Raiders Place OL Joshua Miles On Retired List

The Las Vegas Raiders have placed OL Joshua Miles on the reserve/retired list, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Miles, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract with the Cardinals.

Miles was testing the open market in 2023 when he signed a one-year deal with the Falcons. He was released after camp and signed back to the practice squad, but the Giants signed him to their active roster in October.

The Giants re-signed Miles to a futures deal for 2024 and he spent the year on the practice squad. From there, he signed a futures deal with the Bears for 2025 and had a brief stint with the Browns after being released in camp.

Miles then caught on with the Raiders and he re-signed a futures deal for 2026.

For his career, Miles appeared in 18 games for the Cardinals and Giants.