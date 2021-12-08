Raiders Place RB Kenyan Drake & LB Nick Kwiatkoski On IR, Four Other Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have placed RB Kenyan Drake and LB Nick Kwiatkoski on the injured reserve and designated S Tyree Gillespie and DT Darius Philon to return from the IR.

The Raiders also signed LB Will Compton to the practice squad and released S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in a corresponding move.

We have placed RB Kenyan Drake and LB Nick Kwiatkoski on the Reserve/Injured list. We have designated S Tyree Gillespie and DT Darius Philon to return from Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/rmFTShjVYQ — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 8, 2021

Drake sustained a broken ankle in Week 13 and was expected to be placed on the reserve list.

Drake, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. Miami traded him to the Cardinals before the 2019 deadline in return for a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder.

Drake just finished the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract and made a base salary of $810,000 for the 2019 season. However, Arizona opted to transition tag Drake for the 2020 season.

The Raiders signed Drake to a two-year, $11 million contract that can be worth up to $14.5 million this offseason.

In 2021, Drake appeared in 12 games for the Raiders and rushed for 254 yards on 63 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with 29 receptions for 283 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.