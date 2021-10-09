Raiders Make Five Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they’ve activated CB Keisean Nixon and RB Jalen Richard from injured reserve and placed CB Damon Arnette, TE Derek Carrier and CB Trayvon Mullen on injured reserve.

Carrier has a season-ending pectoral injury, according to Ian Rapoport.

Carrier, 31, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Beloit College back in 2012. He spent a year with the Eagles before joining the 49ers at the start of the 2013 season.

Carrier was later traded to Washington in a deal that sent a 2017 conditional fifth-round pick to San Francisco. Washington wound up trading him to the Rams in exchange for a 2018 seventh-round pick back in 2017.

From there, Carrier signed a three-year, $7 million deal with the Raiders.

In 2021, Carrier has appeared in four games for the Raiders and caught two passes for 13 yards receiving and no touchdowns.