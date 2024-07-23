Raiders Place Three On PUP List Including G Jackson Powers-Johnson

The Las Vegas Raiders have placed the following three players on the PUP List, per the transaction wire:

LB Darien Butler G Jackson Powers-Johnson G Jacob Johanning

Powers-Johnson, 21, was a one-year starter at Oregon and earned Unanimous All-American honors in 2023, along with a first-team All-Pac12 selection. He won the Rimington Award for being the best center in college football.

The Raiders selected him with the No. 44 pick in the second round of the 2024 draft.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Broncos OL Quinn Meinerz.

During his college career, Powers-Johnson appeared in 36 games and made 17 starts including 13 at center.