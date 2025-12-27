Raiders Placing Maxx Crosby On IR

The Raiders announced on Saturday that they are placing star pass rusher Maxx Crosby on injured reserve, as he needs knee surgery and the team wants him healthy for the 2026 season.

The team released the following statement on Crosby:

“We have made the decision to place Maxx Crosby on the Reserve/Injured list for the remainder of the 2024 season. After deliberation and discussion with Maxx, medical professionals, and the team, this decision is in the best interest of both the franchise and the player. Maxx is the ultimate warrior and has fought extremely hard to compete each week with his teammates since injuring his knee mid-season. We are grateful for his extraordinary contributions. He is a true Raider on and off the field. We look forward to his leadership and toughness into 2025 and beyond.”

According to Jay Glazer, Crosby “vehemently disagreed” with the decision and stormed out of the team facility over the issue.

The Raiders are trending toward the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft at 2-13. With Las Vegas set to play the 2-13 Giants, Week 17 will be a battle for the potential top pick in the draft.

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

In 2025, Crosby appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, six pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.

