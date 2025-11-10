Raiders Placing OL Jackson Powers-Johnson On IR, Potentially For Rest Of Year

According to Ian Rapoport, Raiders OL Jackson Powers-Johnson is expected to land on injured reserve due to an ankle injury from Thursday night’s game.
Rapoport adds the ankle injury is potentially season-ending, which is an unfortunate hit to a Raiders offensive line that’s already been undermanned this year.
Powers-Johnson, 22, was a second-round pick by the Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon.
He signed a four-year, $8,767,762 rookie deal through 2027 and is set to make a base salary of $1,193,535 in 2025.
In 2024, Powers-Johnson appeared in eight games for the Raiders with seven starts. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 32 guard out of 79 qualifying players.
