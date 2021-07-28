Raiders Place RB Kenyan Drake On NFI List, Jalen Richard & Theo Riddick On COVID-19 List

According to Paul Gutierrez, the Raiders are placing RBs Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick on the COVID-19 list.

The Raiders have confirmed the news and added that RB Kenyan Drake has been placed on the non-football injury list.

Richard, 27, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1,620,000 contract.

The Raiders tendered him a contract as a restricted free agent in 2019 and re-signed him to a two-year, $7 million contract in February of last year. He’s entering the final year of his contract.

In 2020, Richard appeared in 13 games and recorded 22 rushing attempts for 123 yards (5.6 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 19 receptions for 138 yards (7.3 YPC) and no touchdowns and one lost fumble. He also recorded 240 yards as Las Vegas’ kickoff return specialist.

Riddick, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions back in 2013. He was in the third year of his four-year, $12.3 million contract and set to make base salaries of $2.7 million and $3.2 million over the final two years of the agreement when the Lions released him.

The Broncos later signed Riddick to a contract, but he was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury coming out of the preseason.

Riddick signed a one-year deal with the Raiders last year and was on and off of their roster. Las Vegas re-signed him to another one-year deal back in March.

In 2020, Riddick appeared in four games for the Raiders and rushed for 14 yards on six carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with five receptions for 43 yards receiving and no touchdowns.