Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Raiders plan to release C Andre James at the start of the new league year next week.

This at least opens the door for another to step up with a trade offer before his release at the start of free agency.

According to OverTheCap, releasing James will free up $1,433,332 of cap space and create $7,283,334 of dead money.

If the Raiders designate James as a post-June 1 release, these numbers improve to $3,150,000 of cap space and create $5,566,666 of dead money.

James, 27, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract when he signed a multi-year extension with the Raiders in 2021.

He later agreed to a restructured deal in March of 2022, setting his cap hit to $1.58 million. The Raiders re-signed James to a three-year, $24 million contract last year.

In 2024, James appeared in 13 games for the Raiders, making 11 starts for them at center.