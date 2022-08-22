Raiders Planning To Release RB Kenyan Drake

Tom Pelissero reports that the Raiders are planning to release RB Kenyan Drake. However, there could still be a last attempt by Las Vegas to trade the veteran running back.

Drake, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. Miami traded him to the Cardinals before the 2019 deadline in return for a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder.

Drake finished the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract and made a base salary of $810,000 for the 2019 season. However, Arizona opted to transition tag Drake for the 2020 season.

The Raiders signed Drake to a two-year, $11 million contract that can be worth up to $14.5 million in 2021.

In 2021, Drake appeared in 12 games for the Raiders and rushed for 254 yards on 63 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with 29 receptions for 283 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.

