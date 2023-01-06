Raiders Promote LB Austin Calitro & WR Chris Lacy From PS

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have promoted LB Austin Calitro and WR Chris Lacy from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 18.

Calitro, 28, wound up signing on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Villanova in 2017. Unfortunately, he lasted just a few weeks in New York before he was placed on waivers.

Calitro had brief stints with the 49ers, Seahawks, and Browns before being claimed off of waivers by the Jaguars at the start of the 2019 season. Jacksonville re-signed Calitro to a one-year exclusive rights deal before later waiving him.

The Bengals later claimed Calitro off waivers before trading him to the Broncos for DL Christian Covington. He was later waived and picked up by the Bears before being released from injured reserve with a settlement. He then re-joined the Bengals practice squad for a second stint before catching on with the Giants this past summer. He signed with the Raiders’ practice squad in recent weeks.

In 2022, Calitro has appeared in five games for the Giants and recorded eight tackles.