Raiders Promote OT Jackson Barton, Sign Two Players Two PS

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have promoted OT Jackson Barton from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 8 and signed DT Kyle Peko and CB Bryce Cosby to the practice squad. 

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:

  1. LB Curtis Bolton
  2. CB Isiah “Ike” Brown
  3. TE Cole Fotheringham
  4. QB Chase Garbers
  5. C Hroniss Grasu
  6. WR Dillon Stoner (injured)
  7. DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
  8. RB Austin Walter
  9. WR Isaiah Zuber
  10. OL Vitaliy Gurman (Injured)
  11. DB Nickell Robey-Coleman
  12. WR Chris Lacy
  13. DB Javelin Guidry
  14. DB Isaiah Pola-Mao
  15. DB Tyler Hall
  16. WR Tyron Johnson
  17. DB Tevaughn Campbell
  18. WR Albert Wilson
  19. OT Sebastian Gutierrez
  20. DT Kyle Peko
  21. CB Bryce Cosby

Barton, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round out of Utah in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract but was waived coming out of the preseason. Barton signed to the Colts’ practice squad but was signed away by the Chiefs later in the season. Kansas City waived him coming out of camp in 2020 and he was claimed by the Giants. 

New York re-signed Barton as an exclusive rights free agent but ended up waiving him and re-signing him to the practice squad at the start of the season. The Raiders signed him off of their practice squad before giving him a new deal in March.

In 2022, Barton appeared in two games for the Raiders. 

 

