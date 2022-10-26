Raiders Promote OT Jackson Barton, Sign Two Players Two PS

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have promoted OT Jackson Barton from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 8 and signed DT Kyle Peko and CB Bryce Cosby to the practice squad.
#Raiders roster moves:
– Signed #78 T Jackson Barton to the active roster from the practice squad
– Signed #93 DT Kyle Peko to the practice squad
– Signed #44 CB Bryce Cosby to the practice squad
— Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) October 26, 2022
Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:
- LB Curtis Bolton
- CB Isiah “Ike” Brown
- TE Cole Fotheringham
- QB Chase Garbers
- C Hroniss Grasu
- WR Dillon Stoner (injured)
- DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
- RB Austin Walter
- WR Isaiah Zuber
- OL Vitaliy Gurman (Injured)
- DB Nickell Robey-Coleman
- WR Chris Lacy
- DB Javelin Guidry
- DB Isaiah Pola-Mao
- DB Tyler Hall
- WR Tyron Johnson
- DB Tevaughn Campbell
- WR Albert Wilson
- OT Sebastian Gutierrez
- DT Kyle Peko
- CB Bryce Cosby
Barton, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round out of Utah in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract but was waived coming out of the preseason. Barton signed to the Colts’ practice squad but was signed away by the Chiefs later in the season. Kansas City waived him coming out of camp in 2020 and he was claimed by the Giants.
New York re-signed Barton as an exclusive rights free agent but ended up waiving him and re-signing him to the practice squad at the start of the season. The Raiders signed him off of their practice squad before giving him a new deal in March.
In 2022, Barton appeared in two games for the Raiders.
