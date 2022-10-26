Raiders Promote OT Jackson Barton, Sign Two Players Two PS

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have promoted OT Jackson Barton from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 8 and signed DT Kyle Peko and CB Bryce Cosby to the practice squad.

#Raiders roster moves: – Signed #78 T Jackson Barton to the active roster from the practice squad – Signed #93 DT Kyle Peko to the practice squad – Signed #44 CB Bryce Cosby to the practice squad — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) October 26, 2022

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:

LB Curtis Bolton CB Isiah “Ike” Brown TE Cole Fotheringham QB Chase Garbers C Hroniss Grasu WR Dillon Stoner (injured) DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa RB Austin Walter WR Isaiah Zuber OL Vitaliy Gurman (Injured) DB Nickell Robey-Coleman WR Chris Lacy DB Javelin Guidry DB Isaiah Pola-Mao DB Tyler Hall WR Tyron Johnson DB Tevaughn Campbell WR Albert Wilson OT Sebastian Gutierrez DT Kyle Peko CB Bryce Cosby

Barton, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round out of Utah in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract but was waived coming out of the preseason. Barton signed to the Colts’ practice squad but was signed away by the Chiefs later in the season. Kansas City waived him coming out of camp in 2020 and he was claimed by the Giants.

New York re-signed Barton as an exclusive rights free agent but ended up waiving him and re-signing him to the practice squad at the start of the season. The Raiders signed him off of their practice squad before giving him a new deal in March.

In 2022, Barton appeared in two games for the Raiders.