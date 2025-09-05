Raiders Promote WR Justin Shorter From Practice Squad

According to Mike Garafolo, the Raiders are signing WR Justin Shorter from their practice squad to the active roster.

He fills the roster spot vacated by Amari Cooper‘s sudden retirement.

Shorter, 25, was selected with the No. 150 overall pick in the fifth round in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Bills out of Florida. He later agreed to a four-year, $4.2 million rookie contract with Buffalo.

The Bills placed Shorter on injured reserve in August of 2023 with a hamstring injury. He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of last year’s preseason and caught on with the Raiders’ practice squad.

He was among Las Vegas’ final roster this year and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2024, Shorter appeared in 10 games for the Raiders but did not record any stats.