Raiders Promote WR Keelan Cole, Make Three Other Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have promoted WR Keelan Cole from their practice squad to the active roster, placed WR DJ Turner on injured reserve, and signed C Billy Price and CB Nickell Robey-Coleman to their practice squad.
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 14, 2022
Cole, 29, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky Wesleyan in 2017. He signed a three-year rookie contract with the Jaguars and returned to Jacksonville on a one-year restricted deal for the 2020 season.
Cole was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent last year when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Jets. He signed with the Raiders back in May but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.
In 2021, Cole appeared in 15 games for the Jets and caught 28 passes for 449 yards receiving and one touchdown.
