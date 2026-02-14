Raiders Promoting Rob Leonard To DC

Adam Schefter reports the Raiders are finalizing a deal to promote run game coordinator and DL coach Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator.

Here is a look at the candidates prior to Leonard’s promotion:

Raiders DL Coach Rob Leonard (Promoted)

(Promoted) Rams defensive pass game coordinator/assistant HC Aubrey Pleasant (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers DL coach DeMarcus Covington (Interviewed)

Raiders HC Pete Carroll opted to retain Leonard for some staff continuity, and he is now being promoted.

Leonard got his first NFL coaching job with the Giants in 2013 as a defensive assistant. He was promoted to assistant DL coach for the 2017 season and moved to assistant LB coach in 2018.

Miami hired Leonard in 2019, where he served until 2021, working as the LB coach, assistant DL coach, and OLB coach. He moved to Baltimore for 2022 as the OLB coach and joined the Raiders in 2023, where he has remained since.

We will have more on Leonard and the Raiders as it becomes available.