Raiders QB Derek Carr Won’t Negotiate Extension During Season

According to Adam Schefter, Raiders QB Derek Carr doesn’t plan to negotiate a contract extension during the season.

Schefter says Carr was not looking for an extension coming into this season and his plan was to take it up this coming offseason when he’s entering his contract year in 2022.

From the Raiders’ standpoint, it makes some sense to wait as well. Schefter explains their cap and actual cashflow situations are tight right now and should improve next year.

Schefter adds Carr wants to remain with the Raiders, as he said this summer.

“There’s still more and I want to do it here,” Carr said. “I don’t want to do it anywhere else. I’ve said it over and over again — I’d probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else. I’m a Raider for my entire life, and I’m going to root for one team for the rest of my life, and it’s the Raiders. I just feel that so strong in my heart.”

The veteran Carr has had an incredibly strong start to the season and appears to be cementing himself in Las Vegas after some doubts in the past few years.

Carr, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stands to make base salaries of $19.52 million and $19.77 million over the final two years of the agreement. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Carr has appeared in four games for the Raiders and completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,399 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

We’ll have more on Carr and his status with the Raiders as the news is available.