Raiders Re-Sign FB Jakob Johnson To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders are re-signing FB Jakob Johnson to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Johnson, 28, joined the Patriots as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program in 2019. He previously played for the Stuttgart Scorpions of the German Football League.

Johnson agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Patriots. New England waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

From there, the Patriots promoted Johnson to their active roster until signing a one-year deal with the Raiders last offseason.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded five receptions for 10 yards.