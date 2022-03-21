Raiders Re-Sign OT Brandon Parker

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they’ve re-signed OT Brandon Parker.

Welcome back, @bigstuffparker! We have signed free agent T Brandon Parker » https://t.co/jhc49xoKTg pic.twitter.com/yfCow1wGM4 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 21, 2022

Parker, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Raiders.

Parker was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2021, Parker appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders, making 13 starts for them.