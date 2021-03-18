Raiders Re-Sign TE Derek Carrier

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have re-signed TE Derek Carrier.

Carrier was a solid backup for Las Vegas in 2020 and should get a chance to reprise that role.

Carrier, 30, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Beloit College back in 2012. He spent a year with the Eagles before joining the 49ers at the start of the 2013 season. Carrier was later traded to Washington in a deal that sent a 2017 conditional fifth-round pick to San Francisco.

Washington wound up trading him to the Rams in exchange for a 2018 seventh-round pick back in 2017. The Raiders signed him to a three-year, $7 million deal.

In 2020, Carrier appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders and caught one pass for 14 yards.