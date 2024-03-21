Raiders Re-Signed DB Isaiah Pola-Mao

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they’ve re-signed DB Isaiah Pola-Mao.

Pola-Mao, 24, signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free-agent following the 2022 draft. He was waived coming out of the pre-season and later brought back to their practice squad.

From there, the Raiders signed him to their active roster later that season. He’s been on and off their roster ever since.

In 2023, Pola-Mao appeared in 16 games for the Raiders and tallied 20 total tackles, one sack, a pass defense and an interception.