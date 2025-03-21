Raiders Re-Signing CB Sam Webb

According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are re-signing CB Sam Webb to a contract on Friday.

Webb, 26, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western and wound up making Las Vegas’ active roster.

His sophomore season saw him land with the Carolina Panthers, yet he soon found his way back onto the Raiders’ roster to begin the 2024 season, being called up from the practice squad. He bounced on and off Las Vegas’ active roster last season.

In 2024, Webb appeared in 11 games for the Raiders and recorded one tackle.