AFC Notes: Jaylen Waddle, Justin Herbert, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Denver traded their 2026 first-round pick for WR Jaylen Waddle, making it the third time in the last five years they won’t have a selection on day one. Broncos GM George Paton joked about trading too many first-round picks but opened up on their comfort level picking in the 60s, something they’ve done frequently in the last couple drafts.

“No one loves picks more than me, so that’s hard,” Broncos general manager George Paton said, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “I’ve probably traded too many [first-round picks], darn it.”

“We’ve fortunately been there before. We have a good feel for that. We can hone in. It doesn’t mean we won’t trade up at some point, but we’ll have a really good feel for the 62nd pick or whatever we’re picking.”

Because it would likely cost future picks to move up in this year’s class, Broncos HC Sean Payton preached patience when it comes to making more draft moves.

“You have to apply some patience and have a good plan,” Payton said. “We recognize where we are at. We understand exactly where we are at with [quarterback] Bo [Nix’s] contract, our team.”

“We are going to do what we think is best for our team to be better when this puzzle is finished at the end of June.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said that working with OC Mike McDaniel over the past three months has been “awesome with a capital A.”

“He’s fun, energetic and likeable — prepared,” Harbaugh said, via Eric Williams of Fox Sports. “When he talks, he earns your attention by being so good and so prepared. He’s a listener. And you go in there fired up because you know you’re going to get something good.”

Harbaugh added that he’s excited to see the collaboration between McDaniel and QB Justin Herbert in the season.

“I’m just excited about the ability of Justin and the ability of Mike McDaniel,” Harbaugh said. “The way those two think. The way they see football. It’s just such a good fit. And I’m excited to see that.”

Central Michigan DE Michael Heldman will visit the Chargers. (Tom Pelissero)

Chiefs

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said that he believes HC Andy Reid is “reinvigorated” and is looking forward to the challenge of getting the team back to being a contender in the wake of QB Patrick Mahomes‘ ACL Tear.

“He’s reinvigorated,” Hunt said, via ESPN. “Going through multiple years where we were playing in the Super Bowl, creating these really short offseasons, put a lot of stress on him, as well as the entire team, including coaching staff and scouts. He’s really benefited from having some time to really step back and think about [last] season, think about what didn’t go right and think about what kind of changes need to be made. I do sense that he’s excited to get started.”

Reid added that he’s excited about the addition of RB Kenneth Walker, who will give them their best back since RB Kareem Hunt‘s rookie season.

“He adds another element to the offense, another something you can do to throw at the defense, which is important,” Reid said. “He’s legit. He can take it the distance every time he touches the ball.”

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce opted to return for another season because of the fire he saw in QB Patrick Mahomes and Reid.

“The biggest thing [in] coming back was that we’ve got to be even more hungrier than we’ve been before,” Kelce said. “Talking to Pat and Coach Reid and the guys, it’s pretty [clear] there’s a lot of dawg mentality right now to get this thing fixed.”

Arizona DB Treydan Stukes is taking a 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Jeremy Fowler)