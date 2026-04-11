Eagles Officially Announce Trade For WR Dontavyion Wicks

The Eagles announced that they have officially acquired WR Dontayvion Wicks from the Packers in exchange for a 2026 5th-round pick and a 2027 6th-round pick.

Philadelphia also announced that they are signing Wicks to a one-year contract extension through the 2027 season.

This offseason, the Eagles have acquired three wide receivers so far, including Hollywood Brown, Elijah Moore, and now Wicks.

Wicks, 24, was a two-year starter at Virginia and earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2021. He was drafted by the Packers with the No. 159 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,142,544 rookie contract that included a $302,544 signing bonus and was slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Wicks appeared in 14 games for the Packers and caught 30 passes on 46 targets for 332 yards and two touchdowns.