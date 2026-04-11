NFC Notes: Brian Gutekunst, Draft Visits, Bears, Packers, Vikings

By
Wyatt Grindley
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Bears

  • Wake Forest CB Karon Prunty will take a 30 visit with the Bears. (Ben Arthur)
  • Iowa State DT Domonique Orange has five official 30 visits, including with the Bears. (Tony Pauline)
  • Utah OT Caleb Lomu visited the Bears. (Billy Marshall)

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said that the team’s roster is very talented, but they were derailed by injuries last season.

I think you have to be able to overcome injuries, whatever those are, and we didn’t, certainly at the end of the season,” Gutekunst said, via The Athletic. “But I do believe in our team very much. I think we got a great group of guys, a very talented group … This’ll be a whole new year. They’ve gotta come together as a team, like I’ve spoken about many times. It doesn’t matter how much talent they have if they don’t come together as a team in order to accomplish ultimately what we want to, but I thought we did some really good things last year.

Vikings

  • Miami WR CJ Daniels had a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Arye Pulli/Jason Harmon)
  • Ole Miss WR De’Zhaun Stribling had a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Ian Rapoport)
  • Cincinnati LB Jake Golday will take a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Darren Wolfson)
  • Florida State DT Darrell Jackson visited the Vikings. (Billy Marshall)
  • Kentucky OL Shiyazh Pete had a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Darren Wolfson)
  • Miami OT Markel Bell met with the Vikings at his pro day. (Justin Melo)
  • Texas Tech S Cole Wisniewski took a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Ian Rapoport)
  • Cincinnati WR Jeff Caldwell will visit the Vikings. (Matthew Coller)

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