NFC Notes: Brian Gutekunst, Draft Visits, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Wake Forest CB Karon Prunty will take a 30 visit with the Bears. (Ben Arthur)

will take a 30 visit with the Bears. (Ben Arthur) Iowa State DT Domonique Orange has five official 30 visits, including with the Bears. (Tony Pauline)

has five official 30 visits, including with the Bears. (Tony Pauline) Utah OT Caleb Lomu visited the Bears. (Billy Marshall)

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said that the team’s roster is very talented, but they were derailed by injuries last season.

“I think you have to be able to overcome injuries, whatever those are, and we didn’t, certainly at the end of the season,” Gutekunst said, via The Athletic. “But I do believe in our team very much. I think we got a great group of guys, a very talented group … This’ll be a whole new year. They’ve gotta come together as a team, like I’ve spoken about many times. It doesn’t matter how much talent they have if they don’t come together as a team in order to accomplish ultimately what we want to, but I thought we did some really good things last year.”

Vikings

Miami WR CJ Daniels had a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Arye Pulli/Jason Harmon)

had a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Arye Pulli/Jason Harmon) Ole Miss WR De’Zhaun Stribling had a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Ian Rapoport)

had a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Ian Rapoport) Cincinnati LB Jake Golday will take a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Darren Wolfson)

will take a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Darren Wolfson) Florida State DT Darrell Jackson visited the Vikings. (Billy Marshall)

visited the Vikings. (Billy Marshall) Kentucky OL Shiyazh Pete had a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Darren Wolfson)

had a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Darren Wolfson) Miami OT Markel Bell met with the Vikings at his pro day. (Justin Melo)

met with the Vikings at his pro day. (Justin Melo) Texas Tech S Cole Wisniewski took a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Ian Rapoport)

took a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Ian Rapoport) Cincinnati WR Jeff Caldwell will visit the Vikings. (Matthew Coller)