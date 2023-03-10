Raiders Re-Signing OL Brandon Parker

Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Raiders are re-signing OL Brandon Parker to an undisclosed contract.

Parker missed the entire 2022 season with a triceps injury.

Parker, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Raiders.

Parker was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career last year when he agreed to re-sign with Las Vegas on a one-year $3.5M contract.

In 2021, Parker appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders, making 13 starts for them.