Raiders Re-Signing TE Ian Thomas

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Raiders are re-signing TE Ian Thomas to a one-year deal.

Thomas, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2018 out of Indiana. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract and signed a three-year, $17 million deal in 2021.

He was set to have a $6 million cap hit on a $3.65 million salary for 2024 until Carolina restructured his contract. He played out the final year of his deal and signed a one-year deal with the Raiders for 2025.

In 2025, Thomas appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and caught 13 passes for 114 yards and no touchdowns.