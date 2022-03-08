Raiders Release DB Kavon Frazier

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday that they’ve released DB Kavon Frazier.

Frazier, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.44 million contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

Frazier was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed with the Dolphins in 2020. From there, he had a brief stint with the Bengals last year before signing on with the Raiders.

In 2020, Frazier appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins and recorded six total tackles.