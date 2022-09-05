Raiders Release DT Tyler Lancaster From IR, Sign DT Kyle Peko To PS

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they’ve signed DT Kyle Peko to their practice squad and released DT Tyler Lancaster from injured reserve.

Lancaster, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Northwestern back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Packers, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to their practice squad.

The Packers promoted Lancaster midseason and returned to Green Bay on exclusive rights deals before agreeing to a new contract in March of last year. The Raiders signed him to a contract in May before placing him on injured reserve.

In 2021, Lancaster appeared in all 16 games and recorded 31 tackles, three tackles for loss, and no sacks.